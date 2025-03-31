Gaza Truce in Exchange for Hostage Return: A Glimpse into Future Peace Talks

In a bid to stabilize the Gaza situation, Israel has proposed an extended truce contingent on the release of half the hostages believed to be held by Hamas. This development comes as Israeli forces prepare for intensified operations in southern Gaza, reflecting the urgent nature of the ongoing conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the necessity of continuous military pressure while ongoing negotiations aim for a peaceful resolution. The proposed agreement also includes considerations for the voluntary emigration of Palestinians and the disarming of Hamas, a stipulation the militant group firmly opposes.

The dialogue involves mediation from international actors, with both sides facing significant humanitarian and political challenges. The conflict escalation in Gaza, since October 2023, has resulted in immense destruction, with tensions hampering potential peace and leaving the future governance of the region uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)