Taiwan Charges Chinese Captain in Undersea Cable Sabotage Case
Prosecutors in Taiwan have charged a Chinese ship captain with intentionally damaging undersea cables near the island, amid increasing tensions with China. This marks Taiwan's first such prosecution. Taiwanese authorities suspect Chinese activities around the island aim to exert pressure without direct confrontation, reminiscent of Baltic Sea incidents post-Ukraine invasion.
Taiwan has charged a Chinese ship captain over alleged intentional damage to undersea cables, highlighting rising maritime tensions with Beijing. This case is Taiwan's first prosecution concerning sea cables amid an increase in malfunctions.
The Tainan prosecutors identified the captain only as Wang, linking him to the detained Hong Tai 58 ship. While Wang denies wrongdoing, he has not cooperated with authorities, refusing to disclose the ship's owner.
The incident has prompted Taiwan to enhance sea cable protection against perceived Chinese aggression, drawing parallels to similar disruptions in the Baltic Sea following Russia's actions in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
