Left Menu

Taiwan Charges Chinese Captain in Undersea Cable Sabotage Case

Prosecutors in Taiwan have charged a Chinese ship captain with intentionally damaging undersea cables near the island, amid increasing tensions with China. This marks Taiwan's first such prosecution. Taiwanese authorities suspect Chinese activities around the island aim to exert pressure without direct confrontation, reminiscent of Baltic Sea incidents post-Ukraine invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:12 IST
Taiwan Charges Chinese Captain in Undersea Cable Sabotage Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan has charged a Chinese ship captain over alleged intentional damage to undersea cables, highlighting rising maritime tensions with Beijing. This case is Taiwan's first prosecution concerning sea cables amid an increase in malfunctions.

The Tainan prosecutors identified the captain only as Wang, linking him to the detained Hong Tai 58 ship. While Wang denies wrongdoing, he has not cooperated with authorities, refusing to disclose the ship's owner.

The incident has prompted Taiwan to enhance sea cable protection against perceived Chinese aggression, drawing parallels to similar disruptions in the Baltic Sea following Russia's actions in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025