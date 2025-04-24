A Solemn Return: Honoring Corporal Tage Hailyang
Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah received the body of Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang, who died in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Hailyang's remains were returned to Arunachal Pradesh, where officials and thousands paid their respects. Hailyang's wife survived the attack.
In a solemn ceremony, Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah accepted the remains of Corporal Tage Hailyang, an Indian Air Force officer, at Guwahati Air Force base, after he tragically lost his life in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.
Corporal Hailyang, originally from Arunachal Pradesh, was among 26 victims of the brutal attack, a dark day for the nation. His remains were transported to his home village in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district, where hundreds, including regional officials, gathered to honor his sacrifice.
The tragedy was shared by his family, with his wife surviving the attack. The community, led by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other dignitaries, joined in mourning and paying their respects, while urging a decisive response to terrorism.
