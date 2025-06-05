Left Menu

Return of Hostage Remains Marks Beginning of Healing

Judih Weinstein, a Canadian citizen taken hostage by Hamas during their attack on Israel, has had her remains returned to Israel. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced this on Thursday, emphasizing the family's tragic loss as they begin the healing process following Weinstein and her husband’s deaths.

Updated: 05-06-2025 21:30 IST

  • Country:
  • Canada

The remains of Judih Weinstein, a Canadian citizen, were returned to Israel following her abduction by Hamas during their October 7, 2023, attack. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made the announcement on Thursday.

In his statement, Carney expressed profound sympathy for the family grieving the unimaginable loss of both Ms. Weinstein and her husband, Gadi Haggai, who was killed in the same attack.

The return of their remains is seen as a critical step in the healing process for the family, offering them a chance to find some solace amidst their profound sorrow, Carney noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

