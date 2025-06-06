Courageous Persistence: Hostage Awareness Walks Continue Despite Colorado Attack

Mohamed Soliman, accused of fire-bombing a Colorado march organized to raise awareness for hostages in Gaza, now faces state charges including 28 counts of attempted murder, totaling over 600 years in prison if convicted. Additionally, he is facing federal hate crime charges, which carry a potential life sentence.

Appearing in an orange jumpsuit at Boulder County jail, Soliman nodded affirmatively to the set court date, July 15, in response to Judge Nancy Woodruff Salomone's questions. His court-appointed defense did not comment on the matter. The attack left 15 victims, ages ranging from 25 to 88, with three still hospitalized.

The incident, aimed at participants of a march by Run for Their Lives, has not deterred the organization. Despite initial shock, 80% of its chapters, including Boulder, plan to proceed with scheduled walks, coinciding with the city's Jewish festival. The attack has even spurred inquiries to establish new chapters.