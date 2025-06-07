Left Menu

Return of Thai Hostage's Body Spotlights Gaza Conflict

Israel has retrieved the body of Nattapong Pinta, a Thai hostage kidnapped and killed by Gaza militants. His return highlights ongoing hostilities, with military efforts across Gaza leading to over 95 Palestinian deaths in 24 hours. The situation underscores the gravity of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 07-06-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 17:46 IST
hostage

In a significant development, Israel has successfully retrieved the body of Nattapong Pinta, a Thai national who was abducted on October 7th by militants in Gaza. Pinta, who came to Israel for agricultural work, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz and later killed in captivity.

This operation comes amidst intensified military actions by Israeli forces across Gaza, resulting in at least 95 Palestinian casualties within just 24 hours, as reported by Gaza's health ministry. The rescue operation follows the retrieval of two Israeli-American hostages earlier this week.

Israel's defense minister announced that Pinta's body was found in the Rafah area, thanks to intelligence input from the hostage task force. The situation remains tense, with ongoing military operations responding to Hamas' attacks, and hopes for the safe return of remaining hostages remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

