Controversy Swirls Over Gorakhpur Heritage Corridor Land Acquisitions

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, has leveled allegations of misconduct in the land acquisition process for a heritage corridor in Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's stronghold.

During a press meet at SP headquarters, Yadav criticized the land compensation as inadequate and based on coerced agreements. He suggested that the BJP's approach might turn the heritage corridor project into a 'custody corridor' if local voices are stifled.

The issue, Yadav noted, is not confined to Gorakhpur but reflects a statewide pattern of favoritism that has hurt the BJP in past elections. Allegations extend to BJP affiliates obstructing party movements and highlight persistent law enforcement challenges in Adityanath's administration.