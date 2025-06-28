Controversy Swirls Over Gorakhpur Heritage Corridor Land Acquisitions
Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, has alleged irregularities in land acquisition for Gorakhpur's heritage corridor. He claims forced consent and inadequate compensation are issues, calling for action and transparency. The controversy highlights broader dissatisfaction with similar projects across Uttar Pradesh, especially affecting BJP's electoral prospects.
- Country:
- India
Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, has leveled allegations of misconduct in the land acquisition process for a heritage corridor in Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's stronghold.
During a press meet at SP headquarters, Yadav criticized the land compensation as inadequate and based on coerced agreements. He suggested that the BJP's approach might turn the heritage corridor project into a 'custody corridor' if local voices are stifled.
The issue, Yadav noted, is not confined to Gorakhpur but reflects a statewide pattern of favoritism that has hurt the BJP in past elections. Allegations extend to BJP affiliates obstructing party movements and highlight persistent law enforcement challenges in Adityanath's administration.
