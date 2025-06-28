Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Irregularities in Gorakhpur Heritage Corridor Project

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the Uttar Pradesh government of irregularities in the land acquisition process for a heritage corridor in Gorakhpur, citing coercive practices. He demanded compensation based on market values, dismissing the current consent-based agreements as inadequate.

During a press conference, Yadav alleged administrative pressure on residents to sign consent letters suppressing rightful compensation claims. He warned that persistent malpractices could transform the project from a heritage corridor into a 'custody corridor', symbolizing state overreach.

Additionally, Yadav decried violent actions against party members visiting Gorakhpur, urging fellow Samajwadi Party workers to resist intimidation. He condemned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's governance, questioning his focus on legacy projects instead of crucial metro rail developments promised for Gorakhpur.