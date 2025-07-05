Odisha Mother's Plea for Son's Safe Return from Mali Hostage Crisis
In Odisha's Ganjam district, a mother is seeking help to contact her son working in Mali, feared abducted. P Narasama, his mother from Samarajhol village, alerted authorities. India condemned the violence in Mali and urged for necessary measures for the safe release of affected Indians.
- Country:
- India
In Odisha's Ganjam district, a woman named P Narasama has approached authorities, expressing her inability to reach her son working in Mali after reports emerged of abductions at his workplace. She remains deeply concerned for 28-year-old P Venkatraman's safety.
The incident, involving the abduction of three Indians, has prompted India's Ministry of External Affairs to condemn the attacks, urging Mali's government to ensure the safe return of hostages. Odisha's government is in communication with the Indian Embassy for updates and actions.
Narasama last spoke with her son on June 30. He is reportedly under police custody, but fear still grips his family, demanding immediate government intervention to secure his release from a potential hostage situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
