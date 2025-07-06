Left Menu

Senior Doctor Blacklisted for Bribery in Medical College Assessments

The National Medical Commission has blacklisted a senior doctor for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to provide a favorable assessment report for a private medical college in Karnataka. The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested the doctor in May. Pending investigation, the doctor remains blacklisted, and the college faces seat renewal and course application cancellations for 2025-26. The NMC emphasizes integrity and adherence to its rules in maintaining quality medical education.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has taken strict action by blacklisting a senior doctor accused of receiving a Rs 10 lakh bribe to offer a favorable assessment report for a private medical college in Karnataka.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended the doctor in May, and the blacklisting remains effective during the ongoing investigation and pending verdict.

As an exemplary measure, the medical college's seat renewals for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the 2025-26 academic year have been halted, and applications for seat increases and new courses have been canceled by the NMC.

