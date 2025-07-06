Senior Doctor Blacklisted for Bribery in Medical College Assessments
The National Medical Commission has blacklisted a senior doctor for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to provide a favorable assessment report for a private medical college in Karnataka. The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested the doctor in May. Pending investigation, the doctor remains blacklisted, and the college faces seat renewal and course application cancellations for 2025-26. The NMC emphasizes integrity and adherence to its rules in maintaining quality medical education.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 13:20 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has taken strict action by blacklisting a senior doctor accused of receiving a Rs 10 lakh bribe to offer a favorable assessment report for a private medical college in Karnataka.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended the doctor in May, and the blacklisting remains effective during the ongoing investigation and pending verdict.
As an exemplary measure, the medical college's seat renewals for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the 2025-26 academic year have been halted, and applications for seat increases and new courses have been canceled by the NMC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INTERPOL Aids CBI in Return of Multi-Crore Scam Suspect to India
Chandigarh Group of Colleges Jhanjeri Achieves Landmark QS I-GAUGE Platinum Rating
Celebrating Harmony: CBI's Holistic Yoga Day Observance
CBI Nabs Accused in Disturbing Child Exploitation Case
CBI Celebrates 11th International Yoga Day with Wellness Initiatives