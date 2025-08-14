Left Menu

Historic Cortes Manuscript Returns Home: A Triumph for Cultural Heritage

The FBI has returned a stolen manuscript from the Spanish conquest era, signed by Hernan Cortes, to Mexico. The document, dating back to 1527, details logistical aspects of Cortes' journey. It was stolen between 1985 and 1993, marking a significant cultural repatriation for Mexico, which seeks the return of many artifacts.

14-08-2025
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has successfully returned a historic manuscript to Mexico, signed by Hernan Cortes, a key figure in the Spanish conquest of the Aztec empire. This document, dating back nearly five centuries, is a valuable piece of Mexico's rich cultural heritage.

Special Agent Jessica Dittmer of the FBI's Art Crime Team explained that the manuscript details logistical aspects of Cortes' 1519 expedition to the region that became New Spain. The document was originally housed in Mexico's national archives until it went missing, presumed stolen, between 1985 and 1993.

No charges will be filed as the manuscript changed hands multiple times over the years. This repatriation is a part of Mexico's ongoing efforts to recover stolen cultural artifacts. Similar efforts include the return of a letter by Cortes from 1527 and ongoing negotiations for other artifacts held abroad.

