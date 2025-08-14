Historic Cortes Manuscript Returns Home: A Triumph for Cultural Heritage

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has successfully returned a historic manuscript to Mexico, signed by Hernan Cortes, a key figure in the Spanish conquest of the Aztec empire. This document, dating back nearly five centuries, is a valuable piece of Mexico's rich cultural heritage.

Special Agent Jessica Dittmer of the FBI's Art Crime Team explained that the manuscript details logistical aspects of Cortes' 1519 expedition to the region that became New Spain. The document was originally housed in Mexico's national archives until it went missing, presumed stolen, between 1985 and 1993.

No charges will be filed as the manuscript changed hands multiple times over the years. This repatriation is a part of Mexico's ongoing efforts to recover stolen cultural artifacts. Similar efforts include the return of a letter by Cortes from 1527 and ongoing negotiations for other artifacts held abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)