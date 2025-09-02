Madagascar Reclaims Ancestral Heritage: Return of Colonial-Era Skulls

In a significant cultural and political milestone, Madagascar ceremoniously received three colonial-era skulls from France 128 years after they were taken. One of the skulls is believed to belong to King Toera, a key figure in Malagasy history who was beheaded by French troops.

The handover, conducted at the French culture ministry, reflects growing public pressure on former colonial powers like France to return artefacts taken from Africa and Asia. The skulls, presumed to belong to King Toera and two others from the Sakalava ethnic group, were formally presented to Madagascar with great ceremonial flair.

President Andry Rajoelina attended the welcoming ceremony at the Mausoleum of Antananarivo, where the skulls received military honors and traditional homage, reaffirming the historical and cultural closure for the Sakalava people. This act not only honors historical heroes but also allows traditional rituals that require royal relics to take place.

