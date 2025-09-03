Left Menu

Court Orders Inquiry into Defamation Case Involving IRS Officer and Ex-Model

The Andheri magistrate court has instructed the Amboli police to investigate a defamation complaint by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede against former model Namrata Shroff. Wankhede accuses Shroff of damaging his reputation through false social media posts, chiefly concerning high-profile cases he has overseen.

The Andheri magistrate court has ordered the Amboli police to launch an investigation into a defamation complaint filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede against former model Namrata Shroff. The court has set a deadline of November 30, 2025, for the report to be submitted, according to Wankhede's legal representative, Malika Shirzade.

Wankhede alleges that Shroff's posts on social media contained false and damaging information, aimed at tarnishing his professional reputation. The complaint highlights that the posts were largely related to high-profile cases Wankhede has dealt with, including the drug-related investigation linked to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The legal proceedings invoke section 356, pertaining to criminal defamation, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, seeking necessary action against Shroff for the alleged defamation.

