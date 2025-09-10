India Unveils UPI–UPU Integration to Revolutionize Cross-Border Payments

In a historic step towards transforming international financial inclusion, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, unveiled the UPI–UPU Integration project at the 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai, UAE. This landmark initiative, jointly developed by the Department of Posts (DoP), NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), and the Universal Postal Union (UPU), is set to make cross-border remittances faster, safer, and more affordable for millions across the globe.

Combining Postal Reach with Digital Speed

The project integrates India’s widely successful Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the UPU Interconnection Platform (IP). By combining the global reach of postal networks with the efficiency of UPI, families and individuals working abroad will be able to send money to their loved ones with greater speed and lower transaction costs.

Calling the project “more than a technology launch, but a social compact”, Shri Scindia emphasized the human dimension of this innovation:

“The reliability of the postal network combined with the speed of UPI means families across borders can send money faster, safer and at much lower cost. It reaffirms that public infrastructure built for citizens can be linked across borders to serve humanity better.”

India’s Vision for a Modern Postal Ecosystem

Outlining India’s broader vision for the global postal sector, Shri Scindia highlighted four key pillars:

Connect – Through seamless, data-driven logistics solutions.

Include – By providing affordable digital financial services to migrants and small enterprises.

Modernise – Using cutting-edge technologies such as AI, DigiPIN, and machine learning.

Cooperate – By strengthening South–South partnerships with the support of a UPU-backed technical cell.

This approach reflects India’s mission under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Digital India initiative, which seeks to empower every citizen while moving toward the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Scale of India Post’s Transformation

India Post has become a symbol of scale and inclusion in recent years. Shri Scindia highlighted remarkable achievements:

Over 560 million bank accounts opened through Aadhaar, Jan Dhan Yojana, and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) , with the majority in women’s names.

More than 900 million letters and parcels delivered last year, reaffirming India Post’s vast physical and digital outreach.

This scale of delivery, combined with India’s digital infrastructure, places the country in a unique position to reshape global postal and financial systems.

Strengthening Global Cooperation

During the event, Shri Scindia met with Mr. Masahiko Metoki, Director General of the UPU, to discuss deepening cooperation in postal innovation, e-commerce, and financial inclusion. He also announced India’s candidature for the Council of Administration and the Postal Operations Council of the UPU, reinforcing India’s commitment to play a leadership role in shaping the global postal future.

Shri Scindia further pledged $10 million in financial support to promote technological innovation within the postal sector, with a strong focus on e-commerce and digital payments. This investment aligns with India’s ethos of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”, emphasizing collective effort, trust, and shared prosperity.

India’s Global Commitment

Concluding his address, Shri Scindia underlined India’s partnership-driven approach:

“India comes to you not with proposals, but with partnership. We believe in resilience, enabling interoperable solutions that avoid costly fragmentation, and in trust, linking payments, identity, addressing and logistics so that global commerce becomes seamless.”

Looking Ahead

The UPI–UPU Integration project is expected to become a game-changer in cross-border remittances, making financial flows more inclusive and accessible, especially for migrant workers and rural families. By bridging postal networks with cutting-edge fintech, India has showcased how digital public infrastructure can serve global humanity.

This initiative not only strengthens India’s role in global financial cooperation but also positions the country as a leader in sustainable, inclusive, and technology-driven postal services.