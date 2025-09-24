INS Trikand’s Cyprus Visit Strengthens India–Cyprus Defence and Maritime Ties

The Indian Navy’s stealth frigate, INS Trikand, made a port call at Limassol, Cyprus, on 21 September 2025, as part of her ongoing deployment to the Mediterranean Sea. The visit underscored India’s commitment to strengthening defence partnerships, enhancing maritime security cooperation, and deepening cultural and diplomatic ties with Cyprus.

Strengthening Bilateral Defence Engagement

On arrival, Capt Sachin Kulkarni, Commanding Officer of INS Trikand, called on Mr. Manish, High Commissioner of India to Cyprus, and Cmde Minas Solomonides, Commander of the Cyprus Navy. These interactions focused on expanding cooperation in maritime domain awareness, capacity-building initiatives, and operational coordination to address shared security challenges in the region.

The visit reflects the growing importance of India–Cyprus defence ties, particularly in ensuring safe and secure sea lanes across the Mediterranean, a region critical for global trade and energy supplies.

Activities and Cultural Diplomacy

The port call featured a variety of activities aimed at fostering professional exchange and people-to-people connections. Highlights included:

Professional interactions between naval officers of both countries.

A yoga session , showcasing India’s soft power and holistic cultural heritage.

Cultural exchange onboard INS Trikand , where Cypriot guests experienced Indian traditions, cuisine, and hospitality.

Ship Open Day on 23 September 2025, allowing local visitors to tour the frigate and learn about India’s naval capabilities and traditions.

Such initiatives not only showcase India’s maritime prowess but also highlight its commitment to building cultural bridges and goodwill with partner nations.

Symbol of Strategic Convergence

INS Trikand’s presence in Cyprus is symbolic of shared strategic interests between India and Cyprus. Both nations support peace, stability, and freedom of navigation in international waters. The visit also resonates with India’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) and the emphasis on collaborative maritime partnerships in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

Cyprus, strategically located at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, is an important partner for India in engaging with the Mediterranean region. Enhanced cooperation in maritime security will contribute to tackling issues such as piracy, trafficking, and illegal fishing, while supporting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts.

INS Trikand: A Modern Stealth Frigate

INS Trikand, the third and final ship of the Talwar-class frigates, is equipped with advanced stealth features, state-of-the-art weapons, sensors, and electronic warfare systems. Designed for multi-role operations, it can undertake tasks ranging from anti-air and anti-submarine warfare to surface combat and escort missions.

The frigate’s deployment to the Mediterranean Sea demonstrates the Indian Navy’s blue-water capability and its ability to operate across distant waters in support of India’s strategic and diplomatic objectives.

The port call of INS Trikand at Limassol not only reaffirms India’s role as a responsible maritime power but also strengthens the longstanding friendship between India and Cyprus. By deepening defence cooperation, promoting cultural ties, and enhancing maritime coordination, the visit contributes to building a future of peace, security, and shared prosperity across the Mediterranean.