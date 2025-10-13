Left Menu

Diplomacy Amidst Conflict: Hostage Remains Returned

Hamas has transferred the remains of two deceased hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza. Initially, four bodies were to be returned. The handover is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts amidst rising tensions.

Diplomacy Amidst Conflict: Hostage Remains Returned
In a significant development amidst escalating tensions, Hamas has transferred the remains of two deceased hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza.

According to an official involved in the operation, the release comes as part of ongoing negotiations.

Interestingly, Hamas's armed wing had initially declared their intention to return the bodies of four hostages, adding complexity to the situation.

