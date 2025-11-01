Left Menu

No Hostage Remains Returned to Israel from Gaza, Clarifies ICRC

Partial remains transferred from Gaza to Israel do not belong to hostages, Israeli media says. The ICRC facilitated the handover of deceased individuals for identification. Hamas had not announced it was turning over hostages' remains, unlike previous cases. The ceasefire's fragility is highlighted by ongoing violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:21 IST
No Hostage Remains Returned to Israel from Gaza, Clarifies ICRC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent developments, Israeli media has reported that the partial remains of three bodies handed over from Gaza to Israeli authorities do not belong to hostages held in the region. These reports surfaced on Saturday, with no immediate comment from the Israeli government.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed on Friday that it had facilitated the transfer of three deceased individuals from Gaza for identification purposes. This move deviates from past instances where Hamas announced the handover of hostage remains.

Currently, the bodies of 11 hostages, including two foreign nationals, remain in Gaza. Since a ceasefire took effect on October 10, Hamas has released 20 living hostages and handed over 17 remains. Despite the truce brokered by the U.S., unresolved issues and sporadic violence continue to test its sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

