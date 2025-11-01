No Hostage Remains Returned to Israel from Gaza, Clarifies ICRC

In recent developments, Israeli media has reported that the partial remains of three bodies handed over from Gaza to Israeli authorities do not belong to hostages held in the region. These reports surfaced on Saturday, with no immediate comment from the Israeli government.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed on Friday that it had facilitated the transfer of three deceased individuals from Gaza for identification purposes. This move deviates from past instances where Hamas announced the handover of hostage remains.

Currently, the bodies of 11 hostages, including two foreign nationals, remain in Gaza. Since a ceasefire took effect on October 10, Hamas has released 20 living hostages and handed over 17 remains. Despite the truce brokered by the U.S., unresolved issues and sporadic violence continue to test its sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)