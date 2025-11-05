Remains of Hostage Returned Amid Ceasefire
Israel's military reports that a deceased hostage's remains have been returned by the Red Cross in Gaza. Previously, Hamas returned 20 hostage remains since the ceasefire began on October 10, aimed at calming the intense conflict between Israel and Palestine. Seven remain unaccounted for.
Israel's military announced that the Red Cross in Gaza returned the remains of a deceased hostage back to Israel.
Before this latest confirmation, Hamas had returned 20 hostages' remains since the onset of the current ceasefire.
The ceasefire, which began on October 10, is a response to the aggressive combat between Israel and Palestinian militants.
