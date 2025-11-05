Left Menu

Remains of Hostage Returned Amid Ceasefire

Israel's military reports that a deceased hostage's remains have been returned by the Red Cross in Gaza. Previously, Hamas returned 20 hostage remains since the ceasefire began on October 10, aimed at calming the intense conflict between Israel and Palestine. Seven remain unaccounted for.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 00:20 IST
Remains of Hostage Returned Amid Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's military announced that the Red Cross in Gaza returned the remains of a deceased hostage back to Israel.

Before this latest confirmation, Hamas had returned 20 hostages' remains since the onset of the current ceasefire.

The ceasefire, which began on October 10, is a response to the aggressive combat between Israel and Palestinian militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The California Redistricting Battle: Democrats' Bold Move Against GOP Influence

The California Redistricting Battle: Democrats' Bold Move Against GOP Influe...

 United States
2
Bipartisan Outcry: Lawmakers Demand Transparency from the Pentagon

Bipartisan Outcry: Lawmakers Demand Transparency from the Pentagon

 Global
3
Wall Street Woes: Concerns Rise Over Market Valuations Amidst AI Boom

Wall Street Woes: Concerns Rise Over Market Valuations Amidst AI Boom

 Global
4
Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decline

Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decl...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025