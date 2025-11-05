Fragile Ceasefire Amidst Hostage Returns between Israel and Hamas
Hospital officials in Gaza received 15 Palestinian bodies from Israel, raising the tally to 285 returned to Gaza. This exchange aligns with a ceasefire following the recent deadly conflict initiated by Hamas's attack on Israel. Both sides continue negotiating the return of hostages and bodies.
Officials at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis have confirmed the receipt of 15 Palestinian bodies from Israel, escalating the total number recovered to 285. This development follows the fragile ceasefire amid a recent violent conflict.
The war, sparked by Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel, saw thousands of casualties. Hamas returned 21 Israeli hostages under the ceasefire which was instigated to mitigate the conflict's impact.
Exchange efforts for hostages and bodies persist, with complications arising due to Gaza's devastated state. Israel denies accusations of genocidal actions but disputes the death toll reported by Gaza's Health Ministry.
