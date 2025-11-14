Gaza Hostage Remains Returned Amid Ceasefire

Israel's military announced on Thursday that militants in Gaza have surrendered a body to the Red Cross, which is believed to be that of a hostage.

Since the initiation of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on October 10, twenty-four hostages' remains have been returned to Israeli authorities. If this latest transfer is confirmed as a hostage, three more individuals remain unaccounted for in Gaza.

Under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, Israel has been trading the bodies of 15 Palestinians for the remains of each hostage. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the total number of returned remains so far stands at 315.

