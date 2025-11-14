Left Menu

Gaza Hostage Remains Returned Amid Ceasefire

Israel's army reported that militants in Gaza have handed over a body to the Red Cross, believed to be a hostage. Since the ceasefire began on October 10, 24 hostages' remains have been returned. In exchange, Israel has released 15 Palestinian bodies for each hostage under the ceasefire agreement.

Israel's military announced on Thursday that militants in Gaza have surrendered a body to the Red Cross, which is believed to be that of a hostage.

Since the initiation of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on October 10, twenty-four hostages' remains have been returned to Israeli authorities. If this latest transfer is confirmed as a hostage, three more individuals remain unaccounted for in Gaza.

Under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, Israel has been trading the bodies of 15 Palestinians for the remains of each hostage. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the total number of returned remains so far stands at 315.

