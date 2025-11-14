Hostage Body Return Sparks Renewed Diplomatic Efforts
Israel receives what is believed to be the body of a deceased hostage from Gaza, via the Red Cross. The transfer comes amid ongoing negotiations to return hostages still held by Palestinian militants. The process underscores the fragile ceasefire agreement reached in October 2023, involving exchange deals.
In a significant development, Israel has received what is believed to be the body of a deceased hostage from Palestinian militants in Gaza. The transfer was facilitated by the Red Cross, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and the Israeli military on Thursday.
The Israeli army confirmed that the body is already back within Israeli territory and is en route to forensic experts for official identification. The confirmation of this body as a hostage would mean three more hostages remain captive in Gaza.
Netanyahu's office issued a statement emphasizing the nation's ongoing efforts to secure the release of all hostages, insisting they will persist until every captive is home. While the militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad had announced plans to hand over a body by a certain deadline, Israel noted that no official notice had been received regarding this transfer.
