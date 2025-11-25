Hamas to Return Body of Israeli Hostage Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Hamas has announced it will return the body of an Israeli hostage, part of last month's ceasefire agreement that has endured despite Israeli strikes on Gaza and rising Palestinian casualties. The ceasefire, brokered by the U.S., began on October 10 and has seen Palestinian militants release the bodies of 25 hostages.

Hamas, through Telegram, stated that the body would be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross. However, the group admits difficulties in reaching all bodies due to war debris, while Israel accuses them of delaying, threatening to resume military action or halt aid if bodies remain undisclosed.

In Gaza, humanitarian conditions worsen as heavy rains leave thousands exposed. The Gaza Health Ministry reports significant casualties from the conflict, including women and children, underscoring the region's dire situation.

