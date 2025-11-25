Hostage Remains Returned Amid Stalled Ceasefire

Israel confirmed receiving the remains of a deceased hostage from the Red Cross on Tuesday, amidst a delicate ceasefire with Palestinian militants in Gaza. The Israeli prime minister's office refrained from naming the deceased, stating that the remains have been transferred for identification.

The exchange followed an October deal post two years of conflict, where Hamas released 20 surviving hostages in return for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody. The agreement also included the exchange of the remains of 28 hostages for 360 Palestinian militants.

In a related development, Egyptian state-affiliated Al-Qahera News TV reported a meeting in Cairo with mediators, including officials from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, to discuss the second phase of the U.S. plan for Gaza, as led by President Trump, amidst ongoing accusations of ceasefire breaches by both Israel and Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)