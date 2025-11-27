India–UAE Hold 3rd CEPA Joint Committee Meet, Review Trade Beyond $100 Billion

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) convened the third meeting of the Joint Committee under the India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in New Delhi, marking another important milestone in the steadily expanding bilateral economic and trade relationship. The meeting was jointly chaired by Shri Ajay Bhadoo, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Government of India, and H.E. Juma Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary for International Trade Affairs, UAE.

The discussions reflected the growing depth of the India–UAE partnership and the continued positive traction achieved since CEPA came into force in 2022. Both sides welcomed the remarkable growth in bilateral trade, which reached USD 100.06 billion in FY 2024–25, representing a 19.6% year-on-year increase. This growth reaffirms the UAE’s position as one of India’s most vital trading partners globally and underscores the increasing synergy between both economies.

Reviewing Progress Under CEPA: A Comprehensive Assessment

The Joint Committee undertook a thorough review of the progress made across various CEPA pillars and evaluated implementation challenges. Discussions spanned a wide range of trade facilitation and policy matters, including:

Market access issues

Data-sharing frameworks

Gold Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) allocation mechanisms

Anti-dumping and trade remedy cases

Services liberalisation and sector-specific concerns

Rules of Origin simplifications

BIS licensing and regulatory harmonisation

The Indian side briefed the UAE delegation on its recent move to introduce a transparent, competitive bidding process for allocation of Gold TRQs, a sector of high interest for UAE exporters. Both countries agreed that greater transparency and predictability would ensure smoother utilisation of CEPA benefits.

Strengthening Institutional Frameworks and High-Level Engagements

Both sides noted the substantial role played by recent high-level meetings in advancing CEPA outcomes. Interactions between Commerce & Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, in Mumbai and Dubai were highlighted as key moments that strengthened momentum in resolving market access issues and expanding sectoral cooperation.

India and the UAE reaffirmed their commitment to boosting non-oil, non-precious metals trade and moving towards the ambitious target of USD 100 billion in non-oil trade by 2030. The UAE remains India’s third-largest trading partner, a top export destination, and a gateway for Indian businesses into West Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Deepening Regulatory Cooperation Across Key Sectors

Several regulatory and technical issues critical to facilitating smoother bilateral trade were discussed in detail. Progress was reviewed in the following areas:

Pharmaceutical Regulatory Cooperation

Streamlining approval processes for Indian pharma exports

Enhancing regulatory predictability and timelines

Addressing technical barriers affecting Indian generics and formulations

Certificates of Origin & Customs Procedures

Improving the efficiency and validation of Certificates of Origin

Minimising delays in customs clearances

Aligning RoO implementation for better utilisation of CEPA concessions

BIS Coordination & Industrial Standards

Enhancing cooperation between Indian and Emirati standards bodies

Facilitating mutual recognition of quality certifications where feasible

Food Safety MoU

Both sides emphasised early finalisation of the MoU on Food Safety and Technical Requirements between APEDA (India) and the Ministry of Climate Change & Environment (MoCCAE), UAE. The MoU is expected to:

Harmonise food quality standards

Reduce compliance bottlenecks

Accelerate India’s agricultural and processed food exports to the UAE

Boosting CEPA Utilisation and Enhancing Trade Facilitation

The Joint Committee agreed to expand cooperation in:

Trade facilitation

Regulatory transparency

Digital data exchange systems

Better utilisation of CEPA concessions by businesses on both sides

It was also agreed that the Services Subcommittee would convene shortly to address specific service-sector priorities, including IT, healthcare, professional services, and mobility frameworks for skilled workers.

During the visit, the UAE delegation also met Commerce Secretary Shri Rajesh Agrawal, focusing on strategies to optimise CEPA utilisation and address operational challenges encountered by industries in both nations.

Strengthening a High-Growth, High-Trust Economic Partnership

The visit of the UAE delegation and the productive outcomes of the Joint Committee meeting reaffirm the deepening economic and strategic partnership between India and the UAE. As two of the fastest-growing economies in the region, both nations are now working to build resilient supply chains, expand market access, and unlock new opportunities in high-growth sectors.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to harness CEPA’s full potential, diversify bilateral trade beyond traditional sectors, and strengthen institutional cooperation to support businesses, exporters, and investors on both sides.

The India–UAE CEPA continues to stand as a model for economic cooperation, facilitating seamless commerce, catalysing investment flows, and reinforcing the broader vision of a dynamic, interconnected, and future-ready partnership.