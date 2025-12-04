Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Israel identifies body of returned hostage, remains of Israeli officer still in Gaza

Hamas agreed to hand over all living and deceased hostages held in Gaza under a ceasefire agreed in October.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 10:49 IST
UPDATE 1-Israel identifies body of returned hostage, remains of Israeli officer still in Gaza

Israel has identified the remains of the hostage it received from Hamas on Wednesday as Thai agricultural worker Sudthisak Rinthalak, the prime minister's office said on Thursday. The body of Israeli police officer Ran Gvili, the last of the living and deceased hostages to be returned, is still in Gaza.

The handover of the last hostages' bodies in Gaza would complete a key condition of the initial part of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the two-year Gaza war.

Rinthalak's body was transferred from Gaza by the Red Cross, and was handed over to the Israeli military to be sent for forensic identification, a statement from the prime minister's office said. Rinthalak, 42, was killed

at Kibbutz Be'eri during Hamas' attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Hamas agreed to hand over all living and deceased hostages held in Gaza under a ceasefire agreed in October. Since the fragile truce started, the Palestinian militant group has returned all 20 living hostages and 27 bodies in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian detainees and convicted prisoners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J'khand: Over 1,000 people to be evacuated after 'poisonous' gas leak from Dhanbad underground mines

J'khand: Over 1,000 people to be evacuated after 'poisonous' gas leak from D...

 India
2
CUSAT bags Rs 1.19 cr under Indo-Korean collaborative project

CUSAT bags Rs 1.19 cr under Indo-Korean collaborative project

 India
3
Kumbh Mela tree row: Why greens don't object to goat slaughter on Eid? asks Nitesh Rane

Kumbh Mela tree row: Why greens don't object to goat slaughter on Eid? asks ...

 India
4
SC asks states, UTs to provide more staff to EC for SIR duty to ease pressure of BLOs

SC asks states, UTs to provide more staff to EC for SIR duty to ease pressur...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025