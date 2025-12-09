Controversial Designation: Florida Tags CAIR as 'Foreign Terrorist Organization'

In a bold political move, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order designating the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as a 'foreign terrorist organization.' This action positions DeSantis as the second Republican governor to make such a declaration recently, following Texas Governor Greg Abbott's similar decision.

The Florida order alleges that CAIR has connections to Hamas, the militant Palestinian group responsible for the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths. In response, Israel's offensive on Gaza has claimed over 70,000 lives, according to reports from the Gazan health ministry. CAIR vehemently denies any affiliation with Hamas, calling the order 'unconstitutional and defamatory.'

Furthermore, the order extends to naming the Muslim Brotherhood as a 'foreign terrorist organization,' even though the U.S. government has yet to make such a designation. The order restricts CAIR from obtaining state contracts, employment, or funding. CAIR, founded in 1994, operates across nearly two dozen U.S. states and plans to challenge Florida's order in court.

