Udaipur Heritage Resort Scandal: Syndicate Busted for Immoral Activities

Police have dismantled a syndicate engaged in immoral trafficking at a heritage resort in Udaipur, arresting 39 individuals. The raid uncovered illicit activities, including liquor and obscene performances. Those arrested include event organizers and participants from multiple states. Investigations are ongoing, with all suspects appearing in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, police have busted a high-profile syndicate involved in immoral trafficking at a heritage resort in Udaipur, officials disclosed on Thursday. The operation led to the arrest of 39 individuals, including event organizers and participants.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities raided the Indraprasth Heritage Resort in the Gogunda area on Wednesday night. Those arrested include 31 men, mostly from Madhya Pradesh, and eight women from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha.

During the raid, police discovered objectionable activities such as the consumption of liquor, loud music, and obscene dance performances. Large quantities of liquor, sound systems, and narcotics were seized. The resort operator allegedly permitted illegal activities in exchange for money. Further investigations are in progress, and the accused have been presented in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

