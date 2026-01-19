Fisheries Secretary Reviews Shrimp R&D at ICAR–CIBA, Pushes Indigenous Feed and Genetic Improvement to Boost Exports

Dr Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary, Department of Fisheries (DoF), Government of India, today visited the ICAR–Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (ICAR–CIBA) and its Muttukadu Experimental Station in Chennai, underscoring the government’s strong push towards scientific, indigenous and export-oriented shrimp aquaculture.

During the visit, Dr Likhi interacted with shrimp farmers, entrepreneurs and hatchery operators, who shared their success stories, best practices and challenges across the shrimp value chain—from production and feed to processing and marketing. The field-level interactions are expected to directly inform future policy interventions and sectoral reforms.

Focus on Genetic Improvement of Indigenous Shrimp

A key highlight of the visit was the inspection of the Penaeus indicus Genetic Improvement Programme, being implemented by ICAR–CIBA under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). The programme aims to strengthen India’s shrimp breeding capabilities through the development of genetically improved stocks of Indian white shrimp (P. indicus), reducing dependence on imported broodstock and improving productivity.

Dr Likhi also reviewed multiple research facilities at ICAR–CIBA, including finfish, crustacean, crab and ornamental fish units, as well as the shrimp feed mill, gaining firsthand insight into the institute’s wide-ranging research and innovation ecosystem.

Shrimp Sector: Strategic Export Backbone

The visit assumes added significance as shrimp remains India’s leading seafood export, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of total seafood exports to around 130 countries. Despite global headwinds—including a 58 per cent tariff imposed by the United States—the sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience, registering:

21 per cent growth in export value, and

12 per cent increase in export quantity during April–October 2025

The Department of Fisheries has undertaken targeted initiatives to deepen shrimp markets, diversify destinations and strengthen domestic capabilities, Dr Likhi noted.

PMMSY Projects Advancing Scientific Aquaculture

Dr Likhi reviewed progress under two major PMMSY-funded projects being implemented by ICAR–CIBA:

“Development of Indigenous Shrimp Aquaculture: Genetic Improvement Program of Penaeus indicus” Project cost: ₹25.04 crore

Focus: Development of genetically improved indigenous shrimp lines “New Age Shrimp System for Precise Use of Land, Water and Feed” Project cost: ₹2.21 crore

Focus: Climate-smart, resource-efficient shrimp farming models

Both projects aim to enhance productivity, sustainability and resource-use efficiency in India’s shrimp sector.

MoUs Signed to Promote Indigenous and Affordable Shrimp Feed

Two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during the visit in the presence of Dr Likhi, marking significant steps towards self-reliance in shrimp feed production.

1. Indigenous Shrimp Larval Feed Commercialisation

An MoU between ICAR–CIBA and M/s Selle Hatchery Tech, Marakkanam, enables commercial production of India’s first indigenous shrimp larval feed.

Shrimp larval feeds, currently imported at high cost, have long constrained hatcheries. CIBA-developed feeds have been successfully tested for nearly a year in over 50 hatcheries in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, demonstrating strong performance and market potential. The new facility, to be established under PMMSY, marks a decisive move towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in aquaculture inputs.

2. Rice-Based DDGS as Sustainable Protein Source

A second MoU between ICAR–CIBA and M/s BRC Marine Products, Odisha, focuses on the use of rice-based Distillers’ Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) as an affordable protein source in shrimp feed for Penaeus vannamei.

Research shows DDGS can replace costly ingredients like soybean meal at 7.5–10 per cent inclusion levels, without compromising shrimp growth or health. The initiative is expected to:

Reduce shrimp feed costs by 5–6 per cent

Promote locally available, sustainable inputs

Reduce dependence on expensive imports

Drone Demonstration and Digital Aquaculture

ICAR–CIBA also showcased a live drone demonstration for feed spraying and transport, highlighting emerging applications of drones in fisheries. The Department of Fisheries has entrusted pilot drone projects to ICAR–CIFRI, Barrackpore, with a project outlay of ₹1.16 crore, to explore technology-driven efficiencies in aquaculture operations.

Coordination with States and Institutions

Dr Likhi chaired a hybrid review meeting with officials from States and Union Territories including Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, stressing the importance of seamless collaboration between research institutions, industry partners and State governments for rapid technology transfer to farmers.

He commended ICAR–CIBA’s national contribution and reiterated the Government of India’s focus on indigenous technologies, climate-smart aquaculture and efficient resource utilisation.

The session featured presentations by Shri Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary (Inland), DoF; Dr K.K. Lal, Director, ICAR–CIBA; and Dr J.K. Jena, Deputy Director General (Fisheries), ICAR, and opened with welcome remarks by Dr B.K. Behera, Chief Executive, National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB).