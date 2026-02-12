Senator says El Paso airport shutdown shows 'real problem' of coordination between FAA, Pentagon
- Country:
- United States
The top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee said Thursday the brief shutdown of El Paso airport by the Federal Aviation Administration because of safety concerns posed by the use of a military laser-based anti-drone system was unacceptable.
The FAA said late Tuesday it was shutting down the airport for 10 days after the Pentagon had vowed to move ahead without completing a safety analysis, only to reverse course early Wednesday and lift the shutdown after about eight hours.
"We have a real problem of coordination between DOD and FAA, so we need to resolve that," Senator Maria Cantwell said at a hearing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- â Pentagon
- Senate Commerce
- Maria Cantwell
- El Paso