Senator says El Paso airport shutdown shows 'real problem' of coordination between FAA, Pentagon

​The top ​Democrat on ‌the Senate Commerce ​Committee said Thursday the brief shutdown ‌of El Paso airport by the Federal Aviation Administration because of safety concerns ‌posed by the use of ‌a military laser-based anti-drone system was unacceptable.

The FAA said late Tuesday it was ⁠shutting ​down ⁠the airport for 10 days after the ⁠Pentagon had vowed to move ahead ​without completing a safety analysis, only ⁠to reverse course early Wednesday and lift ⁠the ​shutdown after about eight hours.

"We have a real ⁠problem of coordination between DOD and FAA, ⁠so ⁠we need to resolve that," Senator Maria Cantwell ‌said ‌at a hearing.

