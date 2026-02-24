Digant Sharma, Pratiush Sharma, CA Mahendra Turakhia & Vishwas Jadhav Sign PAN-India MoU with Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram to Strengthen Tribal Development Across 52,000 Villages

Shri Yogesh Bapat and Shri Digant Sharma New Delhi [India], February 24: In a landmark step toward inclusive growth and tribal upliftment, Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram-one of India's most respected national organisations dedicated to Vanvasi (tribal) welfare-has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with a consortium of partner institutions led by Yogesh Shridhar Bapat (General Secretary) Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram , Digant Sharma ( President ) Undertrial Welfare Association (UTWA), Pratiush Sharma ( President ) Sobhagya Yog Sadhna Foundation (SYSF) , ( CA Mahendra Turakhia ) Bharat Taxpayer Welfare Platform Foundation (BTWPF) and Vishwas Jadhav (Vice President )Torus Social Foundation (TSF) The MoU was signed under the leadership of Digant Sharma, Pratiush Sharma, CA Mahendra Turakhia, and Vishwas Jadhav, marking the beginning of a structured national framework for scaling high-impact initiatives in tribal regions, with the partnership's operational footprint spanning 52,000 villages across India. A Long-Term Partnership for Holistic Tribal Empowerment The partnership has been designed as a 15-year collaborative mission, aimed at delivering sustainable transformation in tribal and rural India through a professionally governed, transparently monitored, and impact-driven model. The MoU lays down a detailed implementation structure that combines strong grassroots reach with institutional fundraising capability, compliance systems, and national-level expansion strategy. ''Tribal India holds the soul of Bharat-its values, resilience, culture, and civilisation roots. This MoU is not just a document; it is a commitment to walk with tribal communities at scale, with dignity, systems, and long-term sustainability,'' said representatives of the partner institutions. Kalyan Ashram to Lead Execution; Partner Organisations to Drive Resources & Strategy As per the MoU, Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram will serve as the primary implementing agency, leveraging its extensive network of state and district infrastructure, grassroots volunteers, and community linkages to execute approved programmes across India. The partner organisations-SYSF, UTWA, TSF, and BTWPF-will support this execution by leading: • Fundraising & CSR mobilisation • Project design, DPRs and proposal development • Monitoring, compliance and reporting • Impact evaluation and advisory • National expansion planning and partnerships This integrated model ensures on-ground execution remains deep-rooted and culturally aligned, while the funding, governance, and scalability remain professionally structured. Joint Programme Areas: Education, Healthcare, Livelihood, Culture & Rights The collaboration will span a wide range of programme areas focused on holistic development and empowerment, including: • Hostels & residential education for tribal students • Education and skill development initiatives • Healthcare delivery through medical camps, mobile units and telemedicine • Rural development including water, livelihood and infrastructure projects • Protection of constitutional rights and legal empowerment • Cultural preservation and promotion of tribal identity • Suraksha Manch development for community safety and protection • Nationwide awareness and public communication campaigns The MoU also emphasises documentation, reporting transparency, community participation, and government convergence to ensure long-term impact rather than short-term interventions. A Structured Governance Framework for National Scale The MoU introduces a multi-tier governance system, including: • A National Steering Committee with equal representation from all parties • A Joint Working Group to manage day-to-day coordination • Potential state-level committees for region-specific execution • Mandatory quarterly reviews and annual national evaluations This structure is designed to ensure accountability, quality control, and measurable outcomes-especially in projects supported through CSR, government grants, and philanthropic contributions. Resource Mobilisation to Enable Multi-State Impact A major highlight of the MoU is the creation of a national fundraising ecosystem to mobilise: • CSR funding from corporates and PSUs • High-net-worth philanthropy • Government grants and ministry-linked schemes • International foundations and development institutions (subject to compliance) The partnership plans to build a pipeline of multi-year donors and strategic supporters, enabling long-term continuity of programs across states and districts. A National Model for Scalable Tribal & Rural Transformation By combining Kalyan Ashram's deep on-ground network with the partner organisations' strategic fundraising, programme design, and compliance frameworks, the MoU aims to set a national benchmark for execution-led, transparently funded, and impact-measured tribal development work. With operations already present across 52,000 villages, the partnership is expected to accelerate programme delivery and enable rapid scaling into priority tribal belts in multiple states. About Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram is a national organisation dedicated to the upliftment of Vanvasi (tribal) communities across India. Headquartered in Jashpur Nagar, Chhattisgarh, it works at the grassroots level in thousands of villages. The organisation focuses on holistic development through education, healthcare, and self-reliance initiatives. It strives to preserve tribal culture, traditions, and values while promoting social integration. Special emphasis is laid on character building, leadership development, and community empowerment. Through structured programs, it supports sustainable livelihoods and economic growth in tribal regions. The Ashram collaborates with local communities to strengthen social harmony and national unity. Its mission is to ensure dignity, opportunity, and inclusive progress for tribal society across the nation. About the Partner Organisations • Sobhagya Yog Sadhna Foundation (SYSF) - Sobhagya Yog Sadhna Foundation is dedicated to spiritual upliftment and value-based living rooted in Indian ethos. The foundation works actively in social development, education, and community welfare initiatives. It promotes inner transformation alongside outer societal progress. SYSF aims to build morally strong, socially responsible, and spiritually awakened communities across India. • Undertrial Welfare Association (UTWA) - Undertrial Welfare Association focuses on rehabilitation and legal empowerment of undertrial prisoners and vulnerable groups. It provides legal aid, counselling, and reintegration support to ensure justice and dignity. The organisation works to reduce systemic gaps affecting marginalised communities. UTWA is committed to social justice, human rights protection, and inclusive rehabilitation. • Torus Social Foundation (TSF) - Torus Social Foundation is the charitable and social impact arm of the Torus Group ecosystem. It implements large-scale initiatives in education, healthcare, livelihood, and rural development. The foundation supports sustainable models that create measurable social transformation. TSF works to bridge development gaps and uplift communities through structured programmes. • Bharat Taxpayer Welfare Platform Foundation (BTWPF) - Bharat Taxpayer Welfare Platform Foundation works for taxpayer welfare and financial literacy across India. It promotes awareness of citizen rights, compliance, and responsible economic participation. The organisation supports economic empowerment through education and structured advisory initiatives. BTWPF aims to strengthen the relationship between citizens, taxation systems, and national development. https://kalyanashram.org

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)