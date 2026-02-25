Tragic Family Suicide Casts Shadow on Harassment Allegations

A family in Vesu faced a tragic end as a couple and their nine-year-old daughter allegedly took their own lives by consuming poison, police revealed on Wednesday. The younger daughter survived the incident.

Balmukund, originally from Bihar and working as a stock trader, left a suicide note accusing Vaibhav Rungta of harassment. This led to a police investigation and an abetment to suicide case against Rungta, though no arrests have been made yet.

The suicide note has prompted an urgent inquiry into the allegations of harassment, aiming to provide clarity and potentially avert similar tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)