Tragic Family Suicide Casts Shadow on Harassment Allegations
A family allegedly died by suicide in Vesu, with the incident possibly linked to harassment. Balmukund, his wife Priyanka, and their daughter consumed poison, leaving their younger child alive. A suicide note named Vaibhav Rungta, leading to an abetment to suicide case as investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A family in Vesu faced a tragic end as a couple and their nine-year-old daughter allegedly took their own lives by consuming poison, police revealed on Wednesday. The younger daughter survived the incident.
Balmukund, originally from Bihar and working as a stock trader, left a suicide note accusing Vaibhav Rungta of harassment. This led to a police investigation and an abetment to suicide case against Rungta, though no arrests have been made yet.
The suicide note has prompted an urgent inquiry into the allegations of harassment, aiming to provide clarity and potentially avert similar tragedies in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Love Turned Tragic: Wedding Ceremony Shooting in Bihar
Bihar to Boost Religious Tourism with 'Shiva Circuit'
Priyanka Gandhi Urges Modi to Address Gaza Genocide in Israel
BJP Labels Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as 'Female Ghajini' for Gaza Remarks
Priyanka Gandhi Slams Arrests: A Fight for India's Integrity