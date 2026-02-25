Left Menu

Tragic Family Suicide Casts Shadow on Harassment Allegations

A family allegedly died by suicide in Vesu, with the incident possibly linked to harassment. Balmukund, his wife Priyanka, and their daughter consumed poison, leaving their younger child alive. A suicide note named Vaibhav Rungta, leading to an abetment to suicide case as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A family in Vesu faced a tragic end as a couple and their nine-year-old daughter allegedly took their own lives by consuming poison, police revealed on Wednesday. The younger daughter survived the incident.

Balmukund, originally from Bihar and working as a stock trader, left a suicide note accusing Vaibhav Rungta of harassment. This led to a police investigation and an abetment to suicide case against Rungta, though no arrests have been made yet.

The suicide note has prompted an urgent inquiry into the allegations of harassment, aiming to provide clarity and potentially avert similar tragedies in the future.

