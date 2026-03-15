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Israeli-Lebanon Discord: No Talks on Horizon, Denies Missile Interceptor Shortage

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar refuted claims of impending direct talks with Lebanon and dismissed reports of a missile interceptor shortage. Contradicting Haaretz and Semafor's reports, Saar clarified that no such discussions were planned and Israel had not indicated any missile supply issues to the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 15:57 IST
Israeli-Lebanon Discord: No Talks on Horizon, Denies Missile Interceptor Shortage
Gideon Saar

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar firmly denied recent media reports suggesting that the government planned direct negotiations with Lebanon soon.

Contrary to claims by Haaretz and Semafor, Saar stated that Israel had communicated no such intentions. Additionally, he addressed concerns about missile supplies, denying any critical shortages.

These reassurances aim to temper regional tensions and clarify Israel's diplomatic and defense positioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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