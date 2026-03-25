DPIIT Partners Razorpay to Power Next-Gen Startups; ‘Startup Sahayak’ Platform Launched

In a major boost to India’s rapidly expanding startup ecosystem, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading fintech platform Razorpay to provide end-to-end support for startups across the country.

The collaboration aims to strengthen financial infrastructure, streamline startup onboarding, and accelerate growth, particularly for early-stage ventures and entrepreneurs emerging from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

‘Startup Sahayak’ Platform to Simplify Founder Journey

A key highlight of the partnership is the launch of ‘Startup Sahayak’, a dedicated digital platform designed to provide comprehensive support to early-stage founders.

The platform will offer:

Company incorporation assistance

Access to central and state government schemes

Guidance on funding opportunities and compliance

Structured support for navigating the startup ecosystem

By integrating multiple services into a single interface, Startup Sahayak aims to reduce entry barriers and simplify the entrepreneurial journey.

Fintech-Driven Growth Support for Startups

The DPIIT–Razorpay partnership will enable startups to leverage:

Digital payment solutions and financial tools

Scalable financial infrastructure

Access to credits, incentives, and business tools

DPIIT-recognised startups will also benefit from zero professional fees for incorporation services (excluding statutory charges), lowering the cost of formalisation.

Mentorship, Learning and Ecosystem Integration

Beyond financial support, the initiative focuses on capacity building and knowledge sharing.

Regular knowledge sessions via Startup India Hub on AI, marketing, product development, and finance

Mentorship support , including pitch deck reviews and application guidance

Access to curated founder communities for peer learning and networking

These efforts are designed to equip startups with both technical expertise and strategic direction.

Driving Innovation Through Challenges and Collaboration

The partnership will also explore organising innovation challenges under the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge, focusing on:

Fintech-driven solutions

Digital innovation addressing real-world problems

This will create opportunities for startups to showcase ideas, gain visibility, and access funding pathways.

Government Push for Inclusive Startup Growth

Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Shri Sanjiv, said that enabling seamless access to financial tools and infrastructure is critical for scaling startups efficiently.

Razorpay CEO and Co-founder Shri Harshil Mathur noted that the partnership aligns with a shared vision to democratise entrepreneurship, especially as startup activity expands beyond metro cities.

“With the rise of startups in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, there is a growing need for strong infrastructure, mentorship, and ecosystem support,” he said.

Formalisation and Execution

The MoU was signed by Shri T.L.K. Singh, Deputy Secretary, DPIIT, and Shri Arif Khan, Chief Information Officer, Razorpay, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

Strengthening India’s Startup Ecosystem

India is currently home to one of the world’s largest startup ecosystems, with over 100,000 DPIIT-recognised startups. Initiatives like this partnership aim to:

Improve ease of doing business for startups

Enhance access to finance and mentorship

Promote innovation-led economic growth

By combining government support with fintech capabilities, the DPIIT–Razorpay collaboration is expected to accelerate startup formalisation, scaling, and global competitiveness.