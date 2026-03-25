DPIIT Partners Razorpay to Power Next-Gen Startups; ‘Startup Sahayak’ Platform Launched
A key highlight of the partnership is the launch of ‘Startup Sahayak’, a dedicated digital platform designed to provide comprehensive support to early-stage founders.
- Country:
- India
In a major boost to India’s rapidly expanding startup ecosystem, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading fintech platform Razorpay to provide end-to-end support for startups across the country.
The collaboration aims to strengthen financial infrastructure, streamline startup onboarding, and accelerate growth, particularly for early-stage ventures and entrepreneurs emerging from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.
‘Startup Sahayak’ Platform to Simplify Founder Journey
A key highlight of the partnership is the launch of ‘Startup Sahayak’, a dedicated digital platform designed to provide comprehensive support to early-stage founders.
The platform will offer:
-
Company incorporation assistance
-
Access to central and state government schemes
-
Guidance on funding opportunities and compliance
-
Structured support for navigating the startup ecosystem
By integrating multiple services into a single interface, Startup Sahayak aims to reduce entry barriers and simplify the entrepreneurial journey.
Fintech-Driven Growth Support for Startups
The DPIIT–Razorpay partnership will enable startups to leverage:
-
Digital payment solutions and financial tools
-
Scalable financial infrastructure
-
Access to credits, incentives, and business tools
DPIIT-recognised startups will also benefit from zero professional fees for incorporation services (excluding statutory charges), lowering the cost of formalisation.
Mentorship, Learning and Ecosystem Integration
Beyond financial support, the initiative focuses on capacity building and knowledge sharing.
-
Regular knowledge sessions via Startup India Hub on AI, marketing, product development, and finance
-
Mentorship support, including pitch deck reviews and application guidance
-
Access to curated founder communities for peer learning and networking
These efforts are designed to equip startups with both technical expertise and strategic direction.
Driving Innovation Through Challenges and Collaboration
The partnership will also explore organising innovation challenges under the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge, focusing on:
-
Fintech-driven solutions
-
Digital innovation addressing real-world problems
This will create opportunities for startups to showcase ideas, gain visibility, and access funding pathways.
Government Push for Inclusive Startup Growth
Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Shri Sanjiv, said that enabling seamless access to financial tools and infrastructure is critical for scaling startups efficiently.
Razorpay CEO and Co-founder Shri Harshil Mathur noted that the partnership aligns with a shared vision to democratise entrepreneurship, especially as startup activity expands beyond metro cities.
“With the rise of startups in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, there is a growing need for strong infrastructure, mentorship, and ecosystem support,” he said.
Formalisation and Execution
The MoU was signed by Shri T.L.K. Singh, Deputy Secretary, DPIIT, and Shri Arif Khan, Chief Information Officer, Razorpay, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.
Strengthening India’s Startup Ecosystem
India is currently home to one of the world’s largest startup ecosystems, with over 100,000 DPIIT-recognised startups. Initiatives like this partnership aim to:
-
Improve ease of doing business for startups
-
Enhance access to finance and mentorship
-
Promote innovation-led economic growth
By combining government support with fintech capabilities, the DPIIT–Razorpay collaboration is expected to accelerate startup formalisation, scaling, and global competitiveness.
ALSO READ
Fueling Defense Innovation: EU's €115 Million Boost
Herbalife India Honored for Quality and Innovation Excellence
UNDP Launches $50,000 Global Innovation Challenge to Use Real-Time Crisis Data
UK and India: Emerging AI Superpowers Uniting for Tech Innovation
Building Resilient Institutions: Trust, Innovation & Agility