World News Roundup: European powers urge Iran to return to nuclear accord compliance; Brazil says U.S. offer for help on Amazon appears more effective

U.S. won't send more troops to Syria for joint Turkish patrols

The U.S. military will not increase troop levels in Syria to carry out joint patrols with Turkish forces, a top general said on Friday, adding that his goal was to eventually reduce the number of U.S. forces in the country. U.S. troop levels in Syria, which number around 1,000, have been under intense scrutiny since President Donald Trump last year ordered their complete withdrawal - only to later be convinced to leave some forces behind to ensure that Islamic State militants cannot stage a comeback.

Three Libya eastern fighters killed in strike near Tripoli

Three members of Libya's eastern force, including two commanders, were killed late on Friday in a drone strike on Tarhuna city by the internationally recognized government of national accord (GNA), a military source said. GNA's media office confirmed the strike and said "it [the strike] targeted a control vehicle in Tarhuna."

Top Canadian police intelligence officer charged with leaking secret information

A top Canadian police intelligence officer has been charged with leaking secret information, authorities said on Friday, in what could be a major security breach. Cameron Ortis, a director general with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's intelligence unit, faces three charges under a little-used 2012 security of information law.

Hong Kong leader to prioritize housing, livelihoods to appease protesters

Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has promised to prioritize housing and people's livelihoods to appease deep rooted discontent about the way the Asian financial hub has been governed, as protesters gear up for fresh demonstrations. Lam, who said she caused "unforgivable havoc" by igniting the political crisis and would quit if she had a choice, said in a Facebook post late on Thursday her government would increase the supply of housing with more policies to be announced.

Former New Mexico priest gets 30 years for child sexual abuse

A former Roman Catholic priest who fled to Morocco before he was returned to the United States and convicted of sexually abusing an altar boy in New Mexico in the 1990s was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in prison, prosecutors said. U.S District Judge Martha Vazquez imposed the sentence in Albuquerque federal court on Arthur Perrault, 81, a onetime Air Force chaplain and colonel, U.S. Attorney John Anderson said in a statement.

Exclusive: Turkey's Erdogan says to discuss with Trump buying U.S. Patriot missiles

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will discuss buying U.S. Patriot missiles with President Donald Trump this month, saying his personal bond with the U.S. leader could overcome a crisis caused by Ankara buying Russian air defense systems. Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system in July raised the prospect of U.S. sanctions, and the State Department has said an offer to sell Raytheon Co's Patriot missile defense system to Ankara has expired.

Venezuela government investigates Guaido over photo with suspected Colombian criminals

Venezuela's state prosecutor's office said on Friday it would open an investigation into opposition leader Juan Guaido after the interior minister presented photos on state television showing Guaido in the company of two suspected members of a Colombian drug-trafficking group. Guaido on Friday said the two men had asked to take a photo with him when he secretly crossed into Colombia from Venezuela in February via an informal border route after a Venezuelan court had barred him from leaving the country.

European powers urge Iran to return to nuclear accord compliance

France, Britain and Germany, the European parties to Iran's nuclear accord, on Friday expressed deep concern at Tehran's violations of the 2015 deal and urged it to cooperate with the U.N. nuclear watchdog. "The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed in its report of Sept. 8 that advanced centrifuges had been installed or were being installed in Natanz. We are deeply concerned by these activities," the European powers said in their first joint statement since an IAEA briefing earlier this week.

Rights groups denounce Cuba's arrest of independent journalist, activists denounce harassment

International rights groups this week denounced Communist-run Cuba's arrest of dissident journalist Roberto Quinones after what they say was a sham trial, while local opposition activists complained of worsening harassment. Quinones, who writes for the Florida-based website CubaNet, was sentenced to one year of "correctional labor" a month ago on charges of resisting and disobeying authorities during an incident in April.

Brazil says U.S. offer for help on Amazon appears more effective

Brazil's Foreign Affairs Minister Ernesto Araújo said on Friday that the United States' offer to help in the Amazon appears to be a more effective cooperation than former European efforts in that area. Araújo said in the U.S., where he met Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, that he delivered an invitation from President Jair Bolsonaro for President Donald Trump to visit Brazil. He expects that visit to happen soon.

