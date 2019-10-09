World News Roundup: Democrats alarmed about possible U.S. withdrawal from Open Skies treaty; England players ready to walk off pitch over racist abuse

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Police, dogs search notorious Mexican prison for clandestine graves

In the courtyard of a jail that was shuttered last week, a man wearing a surgical mask and gloves used an underground scanner to search the earth for hidden graves in what was for decades one of Mexico's most violent prisons. The Topo Chico prison closed last week after a 76-year history that saw riots, fires and bloody internal quarrels. A doctor who was in custody decades ago inspired one of the lead characters in the 1991 movie "The Silence of the Lambs."

EU tells British PM Johnson to stop playing 'stupid' Brexit blame game

The European Union accused Britain of playing a "stupid blame game" over Brexit on Tuesday after a Downing Street source said a deal was essentially impossible because German Chancellor Angela Merkel had made unacceptable demands. With just 23 days before the United Kingdom is due to leave the bloc, the future of Brexit remains deeply uncertain as both London and Brussels position themselves to avoid blame for a delay or a disorderly no-deal Brexit.

China state newspaper criticizes Apple for app use by Hong Kong protesters

The Chinese Communist Party's official newspaper, the People's Daily, lashed out on Tuesday at Apple Inc for allowing an app on its app store that tracks the movement of police around Hong Kong and is used by protesters in ongoing and sometimes violent demonstrations. In a commentary the newspaper did not mention the name of the location app, but it decried what it said was Apple's complicity in helping the protesters and questioned whether Apple was "thinking clearly".

At U.N., Europeans urge North Korea to move toward giving up nuclear weapons, missile programs

The five European members of the United Nations Security Council urged North Korea on Tuesday "to take concrete steps" toward giving up it nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner. The envoys issued a joint statement following a closed-door meeting of the 15-member council on North Korea after Pyongyang said it had test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile last Wednesday. The discussion was requested by Germany, Britain and France.

Democrats alarmed about possible U.S. withdrawal from Open Skies treaty

Four senior Democratic lawmakers said on Tuesday they believed the Trump administration may withdraw from a treaty that allows unarmed surveillance flights over U.S., Russian and other territory, warning it would be a gift to Russia and undermine confidence in the U.S. commitment to Ukraine. "Pulling out of the Open Skies Treaty, an important multilateral arms control agreement, would be yet another gift from the Trump administration to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," the Democrats on the House and Senate foreign relations and armed services committees wrote in a letter to the U.S. secretaries of state and defense seen by Reuters.

Ahead of offensive, Turkey says it strikes Syria-Iraq border

Turkey's military struck the Syrian-Iraqi border to prevent Kurdish forces using the route to reinforce northeast Syria, as Ankara prepared to attack following a surprise U.S. troop pullback, Turkish officials told Reuters on Tuesday. Turkey says it is ready to advance into northeast Syria now that the United States has begun withdrawing troops from the Turkey-Syria frontier in an abrupt policy shift by U.S. President Donald Trump widely criticized in Washington as a betrayal of America's allies, the Kurds.

Protests resume in Iraq's Sadr City as uprising enters second week

Iraq's government issued a second package of proposed social reforms on Tuesday in an attempt to appease the demands of anti-government protesters who for eight days have demonstrated nationwide, with the loss of 110 lives and 6,000 wounded. Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi issued a 13-point plan centered on subsidies and housing for the poor, as well as training and educational initiatives for unemployed youth.

Explainer: Barr investigates the investigators of Russian meddling

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has been traveling internationally to help investigate President Donald Trump's complaints that his campaign was improperly targeted by U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies during the 2016 presidential election. Democrats and some former law-enforcement officials say he is using the Justice Department to chase unsubstantiated conspiracy theories that could benefit Trump politically and undermine Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

England players ready to walk off pitch over racist abuse

England's players are ready to walk off the pitch if they are subjected to racist abuse in Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria, striker Tammy Abraham said on Tuesday. England face the Czechs away in Group A on Friday before visiting Bulgaria on Monday for a match in a partially-closed stadium due to the home supporters' racist behavior in June.

Amnesty calls for release of leading Cuban dissident

Amnesty International on Tuesday demanded the Cuban government explain the charges against the head of the country's largest opposition group, whom Havana arrested a week ago, or release him from jail. Jose Daniel Ferrer, leader of the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU), was detained in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba on Oct. 1 after a police raid on his home which also serves as the group's headquarters, UNPACU activists told Reuters.

Also Read: 3 including fmr manager of Bank of Baroda get one-year jail for cheating

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)