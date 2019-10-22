International Development News
Development News Edition
Oslo: Armed man create ruckus with stolen ambulance; several injured

Devdiscourse News Desk Oslo
Updated: 22-10-2019 17:24 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Wikimedia

An armed man hit several people with a stolen ambulance in Oslo on Tuesday, Reuters reported quoting Norway police. The man has reportedly been apprehended by the police.

Local media is reporting that police fired shots in Oslo to apprehend the perpetrator. There have been no immediate reports of any casualties due to the incident.

Norway police did not say whether the incident was being treated as a deliberate attack.

Further details are awaited.

COUNTRY : Norway
