Peoples' News Roundup: Britain's Prince William worried about Harry after TV interview; Lori Loughlin among those facing new charges in U.S. college admissions scam

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Lori Loughlin among those facing new charges in U.S. college admissions scam

Actress Lori Loughlin is facing a new bribery charge after federal prosecutors on Tuesday said they brought additional charges against 18 wealthy parents, university athletic officials and others accused of participating in the largest U.S. college admissions scam ever uncovered. The "Full House" star is one of 11 parents hit with new charges. Federal prosecutors in Boston say Loughlin conspired to bribe University of Southern California employees to secure the admission of her two daughters.

Britain's Prince William worried about Harry after TV interview: BBC

Britain's Prince William is worried about his brother after Prince Harry and wife Meghan spoke out about their struggle to live under a global spotlight, the BBC reported. The Corporation quoted a palace source as saying there was a view that the couple were "in a fragile place". William was worried about his younger brother and hoping that they "are all right", the source said.

Britain's Prince Harry: 'I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum'

Britain's Prince Harry has said the memory of his mother Diana's death more than two decades ago was still incredibly raw and he would not be bullied into "playing the game" with the media that he believes killed her. Princess Diana, who became one of the most photographed women on the planet after she married into the British royal family, died in a car crash in 1997 after being followed through the streets of Paris by photographers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)