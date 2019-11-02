Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court
A scuffle has broken out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari court on Saturday, ANI news agency reported. One lawyer has been taken to hospital with injuries and a vehicle has also been set ablaze at the premises.
Incidents of firing has also been reported from the Tis Hazari court.
Delhi: A scuffle has broken out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari court. One lawyer injured and admitted to hospital. A vehicle has been set ablaze at the premises. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8wrvNXuLLT— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019
There was an argument between some lawyers and police personnel reportedly over a parking issue which turned ugly, eyewitnesses said. However, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, officials said.
Further details are awaited.
