Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

A scuffle has broken out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari court on Saturday, ANI news agency reported. One lawyer has been taken to hospital with injuries and a vehicle has also been set ablaze at the premises.

Incidents of firing has also been reported from the Tis Hazari court.

Delhi: A scuffle has broken out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari court. One lawyer injured and admitted to hospital. A vehicle has been set ablaze at the premises. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8wrvNXuLLT — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

There was an argument between some lawyers and police personnel reportedly over a parking issue which turned ugly, eyewitnesses said. However, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

