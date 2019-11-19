China parliament law committee says Hong Kong courts have no power to rule on constitutionality of face mask ban law -Xinhua
China's top legislature says Hong Kong courts have no power to rule on the constitutionality of the city's legislation with regards to Basic Law, according to state media outlet Xinhua.
The statement comes one day after The city's High Court vetoed down a ban on wearing face masks during public demonstrations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
