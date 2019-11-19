International Development News
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Hundreds of protesters leave Hong Kong university; about 100 remain

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 11:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 11:32 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Hundreds of protesters leave Hong Kong university; about 100 remain
Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told a news conference on Tuesday that about 100 protesters remained inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus that has been sealed off by police.

Following is the latest news from the protests: - 7:44 p.m. on Monday (1144 GMT): China's ambassador to Britain accuses the British government of taking sides in the Hong Kong protests by criticizing the police and government.

- 7:57 p.m. on Monday (1157 GMT): The European Commission says violence in response to the anti-government protests is unacceptable and calls on law enforcement authorities to keep their action "strictly proportionate". - 1:24 a.m. (1724 GMT): More than 100 people are allowed to leave the Polytechnic University, having been trapped there since Sunday night, broadcaster RTHK reports

- 4:02 a.m. (2002 GMT): The United State is "gravely concerned" about the deepening political unrest and violence, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says. He urges the Hong Kong government to take clear steps addressing the concerns of protesters. - 6 a.m. (2200 GMT): The Transport Department says Whampoa, Tsim Sha Tsui, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hung Hom and University subway stations are closed, while Hung Hom Cross Harbour Tunnel cannot be opened soon.

- 7:36 a.m. (2336 GMT): China's top legislature says Hong Kong courts have no power to rule on the constitutionality of the city's legislation with regards to Basic Law, according to Xinhua, after a Hong Kong court overturned a ban on face masks. - 8:32 a.m. (0032 GMT): Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she has confidence that new police chief Chris Tang will lead the police in meeting challenges.

- 9:27 a.m. (0127 GMT): New police chief Tang takes office with a warning that "fake news" was undermining the reputation of his force. - 9:56 a.m. (0156 GMT): Lam says she hopes a standoff between police and protesters at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University can be resolved peacefully and says she told police to handle it humanely.

- 10:49 a.m. (0249 GMT): About 30 protesters walk out of the Polytechnic University campus, surrendering to police and seeking immediate help from paramedics, broadcaster RTHK reports. - 10:55 a.m. (0255 GMT): Some passenger trains between mainland China and Hong Kong were suspended on Tuesday and Wednesday, China's Global Times reports.

- 11:18 a.m. (0318 GMT): The judiciary says all hearings of the Lands Tribunal and the Labour Tribunal are adjourned. - 11:57 a.m. (0357 GMT): The Hospital Authority says 76 people, aged 15-66, were injured and sent to the hospital between midnight and 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday, with 63 still in hospital including 10 in serious condition.

- 12:54 p.m. (0454 GMT): The Immigration Department says both it and the police have been upholding "professionalism" in their duties, after rumors of a dispute between officers. - 1:10 p.m. (0510 GMT): The city's Education Bureau says all primary schools, secondary schools and some special schools will resume classes on Wednesday, while kindergartens will be closed until Nov. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Hundreds of protesters leave Hong Kong university; about 100 remain

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told a news conference on Tuesday that about 100 protesters remained inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus that has been sealed off by police.Following is the latest news from the protests - 744 p.m....

Time for government to recognise contribution of artistes: Rishi Kapoor

Actor Rishi Kapoor says it is important to recognize the role of artistes and cinema in the country as they have contributed immensely to its cultural, financial growth. The 67-year-old actor completes 50 years in the industry next year.Ask...

UPDATE 1-Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question

Japans lower house of parliament approved on Tuesday a limited trade deal Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed with the United States, clearing the way for tariff cuts next year on items including U.S. farm goods and Japanese machine tools. But...

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 2,123 cr order from Coal India arm

Highway developer Dilip Buildcon on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 2,122.74 crore from Northern Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India, for removal of overburden at a mining project in Madhya Pradesh. In mining, overburden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019