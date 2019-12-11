Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish court rules to keep U.S. consulate worker in jail -lawyer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 15:42 IST
Turkish court rules to keep U.S. consulate worker in jail -lawyer

A Turkish court ruled on Wednesday to keep a U.S. consulate employee in jail as his trial on espionage charges continues, a lawyer said, meaning he will remain in detention until the next hearing in March.

The trial of Metin Topuz has been one many sources of strain between NATO allies Turkey and the United States, who have also been at odds over developments in Syria and Turkey's purchase of Russian missile defence systems. Topuz, a Turkish translator and fixer for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) at the U.S. consulate in Istanbul, has been in custody for more than two years. The next hearing was set for March 10, said his lawyer, Halit Akalp.

Topuz is charged with espionage and links to the network of cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is based in the United States and blamed by Turkey for plotting a failed 2016 coup. Topuz denies the charges. "The accusations made against me are just claims... There is no evidence that could even justify suspicion that I committed these crimes," Topuz said during the hearing.

The court has repeatedly said it wants to hear one remaining witness in the case. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Centre not concerned about protests against citizenship bill: Gehlot

The Centre is not concerned about protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Bill and trying to divert attention from real issues such as economic slowdown, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged on Wednesday. Gehl...

Assam turns into battleground amid anti-CAB protests

Tens of thousands of protesters against CAB descended on the streets of Assam on Wednesday, clashing with police and plunging the state into chaos of a magnitude unseen since the violent 6-year movement by students that ended with the signi...

PSLV-C48 successfully injects primary satellite RISAT-2BR1 into intended orbit, says ISRO.

PSLV-C48 successfully injects primary satellite RISAT-2BR1 into intended orbit, says ISRO....

Personal opinions do not amount to a division in JD(U), says

A close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday asserted that the JDUs support to Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament was the partys official line and voices of dissent from some top office- bearers were their personal o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019