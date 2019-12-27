Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-FBI investigating British socialite and others who 'facilitated’ Epstein – sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 22:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 21:49 IST
EXCLUSIVE-FBI investigating British socialite and others who 'facilitated’ Epstein – sources
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The FBI is investigating British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and several other people linked to U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, according to two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation. They said a principal focus of the FBI's investigation is Maxwell, a longtime associate of Epstein, and other "people who facilitated" Epstein's allegedly illegal behavior.

Maxwell has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing. Her lawyers Jeffrey Pagliuca and Ty Gee did not respond to a request for comment. The FBI also is following up on many leads received from women who contacted a hotline the agency set up at its New York field office in the wake of Epstein's arrest in July, the sources said.

One of the sources said the probe remains at an early stage. The sources declined to give further details or identify the people they are looking at apart from Maxwell. However, they said the FBI has no current plans to interview Britain's Prince Andrew, a friend of Epstein's who stepped down from his public duties in November because of what he called his "ill-judged" association with the well-connected money manager.

A spokeswoman for the FBI declined to comment. A representative for the British royal family said that whether the agency interviewed Andrew was "a matter for the FBI."

Epstein's suicide in August, at age 66, came a little over a month after he was arrested and charged with trafficking dozens of underage girls as young as 14 from at least 2002 to 2005. Prosecutors said he recruited girls to give him massages, which became sexual in nature. He had pleaded not guilty.

Following Epstein's arrest, the FBI urged anyone who had been victimized by Epstein or had additional information to call the agency's hotline. U.S. Attorney General William Barr vowed to carry on the case against anyone who was complicit with the financier.

"Any co-conspirators should not rest easy," he said in August. The sources said they had received numerous tips from the hotline, which they are looking into.

Maxwell, the daughter of late British media magnate Robert Maxwell, is an ex-girlfriend of Epstein who remained a member of his inner circle. She has largely disappeared from public view since 2016. Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's alleged victims, has said in a civil lawsuit that Maxwell recruited her into Epstein's circle, where she claims Epstein forced her to have sex with him and friends including Andrew.

Maxwell has called Giuffre's allegations lies. Giuffre in a response filed a defamation suit against Maxwell in 2015. Giuffre repeated the claims about the prince in a BBC interview that aired this month.

Andrew, 59, also categorically denies the accusations and has said he has no recollection of meeting Giuffre, who was previously named Virginia Roberts. The two law enforcement sources said the FBI's principal focus is on people who facilitated Epstein and that Andrew does not fit into that category. They did not rule out the possibility that the FBI would seek to interview Andrew at a later date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet panel report on insider trading finds irregularities during TDP regime

Andhra Pradesh Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Friday said the Cabinet Sub-Committee on insider trading in the capital region has found several irregularities and unfair practices during the regime of Telugu Desam Party TDP. Th...

Court gives capital punishment to main accused in rape, murder case in Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore POCSO Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Court on Friday pronounced capital punishment to the main accused in a six-year-old rape and murder case of a minor girl in Pannimadai village.Special Court Judge for POCSO cases ...

Virginia school system to allow students day off to protest

Falls Church, Dec 27 AP One of the largest school districts in the US has announced that it will allow students one excused absence per school year to participate civic activities such as protests. Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia ...

George Michael's sister Melanie died on Christmas Day, family says

George Michaels sister Melanie Panayiotou died on Christmas Day, the third anniversary of the pop singers death, her family said on Friday. We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019