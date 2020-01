Person who posted video of missile striking Ukrainian airliner has been taken into custody -Fars news

A person who posted a video online of a missile striking a Ukrainian airliner in Iran last week has been taken into custody by the elite Revolutionary Guards, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday. The results of the investigation will presented to the public, Fars said, without providing additional details.

The Revolutionary Guards have taken responsibility for the missile strike which caused the plane crash, killing all 176 people aboard. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh Editing by Chris Reese)

