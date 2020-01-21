Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Brazil charges Vale employees with homicide for dam disaster -source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 22:56 IST
UPDATE 1-Brazil charges Vale employees with homicide for dam disaster -source

Brazil state prosecutors have charged employees at miner Vale and auditor TUV SUD with homicide in relation to a deadly dam disaster last year, a source told Reuters on Tuesday. In addition to the charge against employees, the source, with access to the charges, said Vale SA and TUV SUD have been charged with environmental crimes.

State prosecutors have convened a media conference to unveil the charges at 3pm (1800 GMT). They said on Twitter they will charge Vale, TUV SUD and 16 people, but did not offer further details. Reuters reported earlier this month that prosecutors were set to file criminal charges in coming days.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the nature of the charges. Vale shares were down almost 2% after the Twitter announcement.

State prosecutors are filing charges almost a year after the catastrophic dam collapse, which took place in the town of Brumadinho in the state of Minas Gerais and killed more than 250 people. The collapse of the Vale tailings dam was one of the world's deadliest mining accidents and knocked $19 billion off Vale's market value in a single day. In a statement, TUV Sud said it was cooperating with authorities and could not comment further on the case as investigations were continuing.

Vale did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Huawei CFO arrives in Vancouver court to contest U.S. extradition request

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returned to a Vancouver court on Tuesday, where her lawyers are expected to build on their arguments against the U.S. extradition request that they say is based a sanctions violation and not bank ...

Researchers identify possible cause, treatment for inflammatory bowel disease: Study

Researchers have identified a new mechanism involved in the pathogenesis of Inflammatory bowel disease IBD and suggested therapeutic targets for the clinical trial. Inflammatory bowel disease IBD is a complex autoinflammatory disease determ...

UP cabinet nod to 2020-21 excise policy

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to the states 2020-21 excise policy, under which the licence fee for country-made liquor has been increased by 10 per cent, for beer by 15 per cent and for foreign liquor by 20 per cent. The...

UP Cabinet nod to scheme to give financial help to kin of farmers who die working in fields

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to a scheme for providing financial assistance to the family of farmers who die or become handicapped while working in the fields. Under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana, if ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020