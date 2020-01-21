Left Menu
Ex-Vale chief charged with murder for role in Brazil dam disaster -documents

  • Updated: 21-01-2020 23:52 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 23:52 IST
State prosecutors in Brazil have charged 16 individuals with homicide and environmental crimes for their role in the Brumadinho disaster last January, when a dam owned by miner Vale SA burst, killing hundreds, charging documents showed on Tuesday.

Vale's then-chie executive, Fabio Schvartsman, was among those charged, the documents showed.

