Syrian army troops enter Saraqeb town in rebel-held Idlib province

Syrian army troops entered the strategic town of Saraqeb in rebel-held Idlib province and begins "combing" its neighbourhoods, state media said on Thursday.

The advance is the latest gain in a major Russian-led campaign that began in December in northwestern Idlib province to recapture the last rebel stronghold.

State television showed groups of fighters roaming streets of the deserted town that had been devastated by heavy Russian and Syrian airforce strikes behind the deaths of hundreds of civilians since the campaign began in recent months.

