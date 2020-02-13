Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. judge denied Trump adviser Stone's request for a new trial -filing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 01:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 01:31 IST
U.S. judge denied Trump adviser Stone's request for a new trial -filing

A federal judge has rejected a request by U.S. President Donald Trump ally Roger Stone for a new trial, according to a court filing released on Wednesday, a day after a Justice Department reversal over sentencing prompted prosecutors to resign from the case.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, in a Feb. 5 order, said the Republican operative's lawyers had "not presented grounds for a new trial ... or any reason to believe there has been 'a serious miscarriage of justice.'"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch refused Moscow request to try MH17 Russian suspects there -minister

The Netherlands refused a request by Moscow to consider allowing Russia to prosecute three Russian nationals identified as suspects in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, the Dutch justice minister revealed on Wednesday. The ...

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday brushed aside the decision of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to end a decades-old military agreement with United States, saying he didnt really mind and it would save money.Duterte announced t...

UP: Man who shot dead rape victim's father in Firozabad arrested

A man accused of killing the father of a rape victim here has been arrested, police said on late Wednesday night. Superintendent of Police city Prabal Pratap Singh on Wednesday said, Achaman Upadhaya, who was accused of killing the father o...

Coyotes try to rediscover winning recipe in Ottawa

The Arizona Coyotes appeared to be on the fast track toward earning their first postseason berth since the 2011-12 season before stumbling over the last month. The Coyotes have lost 11 of their last 14 contests overall 3-7-4 and seven of ei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020