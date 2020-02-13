U.S. judge denied Trump adviser Stone's request for a new trial -filing

A federal judge has rejected a request by U.S. President Donald Trump ally Roger Stone for a new trial, according to a court filing released on Wednesday, a day after a Justice Department reversal over sentencing prompted prosecutors to resign from the case.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, in a Feb. 5 order, said the Republican operative's lawyers had "not presented grounds for a new trial ... or any reason to believe there has been 'a serious miscarriage of justice.'"

