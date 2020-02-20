Left Menu
Reuters World News Summary

  Updated: 20-02-2020 05:21 IST
  • Created: 20-02-2020 05:21 IST
Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Turkish philanthropist re-arrested after acquittal in landmark trial

Turkish businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala has been re-arrested and taken to police headquarters in Istanbul, state media reported on Wednesday, hours after being acquitted over his alleged role in landmark protests in 2013. The Gezi Park protests were a major challenge to then-premier, now president, Tayyip Erdogan and Kavala's acquittal, along with that of eight others, had been a surprise. Their trial, criticized by Western allies, was regarded as a test of justice in Turkey. New coronavirus cases in China fall for second day as death toll passes 2,000

The death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 on Wednesday although the number of new cases fell for a second straight day, as authorities tightened already severe containment measures in the worst-hit city of Wuhan. China's National Health Commission reported 1,749 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, the lowest daily rise since Jan. 29, while Hubei province - the epicenter of the outbreak - reported the lowest number of new infections since Feb. 11. Mexican prosecutors to issue arrest warrants in probe for young girl's murder

Mexican authorities said on Wednesday they would soon issue arrest warrants for two people wanted for the murder of a 7-year-old girl in Mexico City, the latest in a series of killings that have unleashed outrage over growing violence against women. Ulises Lara Lopez, spokesman for Mexico City's attorney general, said a nighttime raid on a home in the southern part of the city turned up items that helped investigators identify the suspects, a man and a woman thought to be in a close relationship and working together. Shooting in German city leaves at least eight people dead: report

At least eight people were killed in a shooting incident late on Wednesday in the German city of Hanau, mass-selling Bild newspaper reported, citing prosecutors. Police in Hanau, east of Frankfurt, could not be reached for comment. The motive for the shooting is not clear. Libya government, Haftar's forces dim hopes of salvaging U.N. ceasefire talks

Libya's internationally recognised leader on Wednesday dashed hopes of quickly reviving U.N. ceasefire negotiations after his side withdrew, saying talk of them resuming had been overtaken by events as eastern forces continue to shell the capital. The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar, which shelled on Tuesday the port of the capital held by the recognized government, also ruled out a truce with "terrorists" and "Turkish invaders", suggesting a near year-long battle will continue. Convicted criminals are among the special police terrorizing Venezuela

Since President Nicolas Maduro founded the Special Action Force of Venezuela's National Police two-and-a-half years ago, the squad has earned a fearsome reputation in poor neighborhoods across Venezuela. Officers in the force have been accused of torture and summary executions by human rights groups, opposition politicians and ordinary citizens. Tunisia names new government, avoids risk of early election

Tunisia’s designated Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh‮ ‬on Wednedsay named a new coalition government‮ ‬after reaching an agreement with Ennahda moderate Islamist Party, the biggest power in Parliament, ending an ongoing political crisis of four months. With this agreement, the proposed government will likely win a confidence vote in Parliament in coming days and the country will avoid an early election. New coronavirus spreads more like flu than SARS: Chinese study

Scientists in China who studied nose and throat swabs from 18 patients infected with the new coronavirus say it behaves much more like influenza than other closely related viruses, suggesting it may spread even more easily than previously believed. In at least in one case, the virus was present even though the patient had no symptoms, confirming concerns that asymptomatic patients could also spread the disease. Trump offered to pardon Assange if he denied Russia helped leak Democrats' emails: lawyer

U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he said that Russia had nothing to do with WikiLeaks' publication of Democratic Party emails in 2016, a London court heard on Wednesday. Assange appeared by videolink from prison as lawyers discussed the management of his hearing next week to decide whether he should be extradited to the United States. U.S. special envoy discusses Taliban deal with re-elected Afghan president

U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday discussed a U.S. deal with Taliban militants on a weeklong reduction in violence, meeting the day after Ghani was declared a winner of a disputed presidential poll. Ghani's main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, who came in second, rejected the result and vowed to form his own government, threatening new political turmoil as the United States strives to seal a U.S. troop withdrawal deal with Taliban militants.

