Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.S. prepares for coronavirus pandemic, school and business closures -health officials

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 02:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 02:25 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S. prepares for coronavirus pandemic, school and business closures -health officials

U.S. health officials on Friday said they are preparing for the possibility of the spread of the new coronavirus through U.S. communities that would force closures of schools and businesses. The United States has yet to see community spread of the virus that emerged in central China in late December. But health authorities are preparing medical personnel for the risk, Nancy Messonnier, an official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told reporters on a conference call.

In coming weeks, if the virus begins to spread through U.S. communities, health authorities want to be ready to adopt school and business closures like those undertaken in Asian countries to contain the disease, Messonnier said. "We’re not seeing community spread here in the United States yet, but it's very possible, even likely, that it may eventually happen,” Messonnier said.

"Our goal continues to be to slow the introduction of the virus into the U.S. This buys us more time to prepare communities for more cases and possibly sustained spread." The CDC is taking steps to ensure frontline U.S. healthcare workers have supplies they need, she added, by working with businesses, hospitals, pharmacies and provisions manufacturers and distributors on what they can do to get ready.

The World Health Organization has warned that the window of opportunity to contain the international spread of the epidemic that has killed more than 2,200 people was closing, as the virus has spread to some 26 countries with a large cluster in South Korea and recent outbreaks in Iran, Lebanon and Italy "If we do well, we can avert any serious crisis, but if we squander the opportunity then we will have a serious problem on our hands," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva.

The United States currently has 13 cases of people diagnosed with the virus within the country and 21 cases among Americans repatriated on evacuation flights from Wuhan, China, and from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, CDC said. ​ Of 329 Americans evacuated from the cruise ship, 18 tested positive for the virus. Eleven of them are at University of Nebraska Medical Center, five are in medical facilities near Travis Air Force Base in California and two are near Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. The CDC is still handling the bulk of testing for the coronavirus as it works out issues with test kits sent to states, Messonnier said.

Only three U.S. states currently have the capacity to run tests for the virus locally, the Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL) told Reuters on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in J-K's Sangam

Exchange of fire started between security forces and terrorists at Sangam in Bijbehara on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.Exchange of fire started between security forces terrorists at Sangam Bijbehara. Police, CRPF Army are ...

UPDATE 1-U.S., India at odds over trade as Trump heads for encounter with Modi -U.S. officials

Trump administration officials on Friday acknowledged that U.S. President Donald Trumps visit to India next week will not result in even a limited trade deal, saying they still have major concerns over Indias trade barriers. Hopes that the ...

Bloomberg says three women who signed non-disclosure agreements can be released

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said on Friday that his company had reviewed its records and found three women who had signed non-disclosure agreements related to their complaints about statements he made personally...

EU nations end summit without agreement on budget

Brussels, Feb 22 AP European Union leaders broke up a marathon budget summit without a deal Friday and will have to reconvene for another meeting on the divisive issue in the coming weeks. After 28 hours of talks the leaders could not find ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020