Japan minister apologises after woman who leaves ship tests positive for virus

Japan's health minister apologized on Saturday after a woman who was allowed to leave a coronavirus-infected cruise ship docked near Tokyo tested positive for the virus.

The woman in her 60s disembarked the ship on Wednesday following a two-week quarantine on board but was found to be positive following another test in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo. "We deeply apologize for the situation caused by our oversight," Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told a news conference on Saturday evening. "We will take all necessary measures, like double checks, to prevent a recurrence."

The ministry said it would retest 23 passengers released from the ship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.